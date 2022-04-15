Details emerge in murder investigation involving Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was named a person of interest in a murder investigation this week, and his attorney has shared some details about the alleged incident.

A 20-year-old man named Cameron Ray was shot and killed on March 18 after a fight broke out near the OT Tavern Bar and Grill in Dallas. Police identified Joseph as one of the people who was part of the group that got into a fight with Ray’s group. Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, told the Dallas Morning News on Friday that Joseph was a passenger in a car from which several shots were fired. Sorrels said Joseph was unarmed and not in any way responsible for the situation escalating into a tragedy.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

Sorrels did not provide any information about Joseph’s conversations with police.

The biggest issue for Joseph could be that the incident took place nearly a month ago. Police identified the 22-year-old as one of the six men involved in the fight after they asked the public for help. Joseph raps and goes by the nickname “YKDV Bossman Fat,” and some people identified him by the “YKDV” necklace he was wearing in video footage that was released by police. The acronym stands for “You Know Da Vibe.”

Even if Joseph had no part in the actual shooting, he may have withheld information until police identified him. The Dallas Morning News notes that Joseph and anyone else in the SUV at the time the shots were fired could face charges under Texas’ law of parties.

Joseph was a second-round pick by the Cowboys last year. He had 16 tackles in 10 games during his rookie season. The team released a statement on Friday saying they are aware of Joseph’s possible involvement and have been in contact with Dallas police.