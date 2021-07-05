 Skip to main content
Here are the details of Trevor Lawrence’s first NFL contract

July 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has officially signed his first NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars announced on Monday that Lawrence has signed his rookie deal. The contract is worth $36.8 million over four years with $24.1 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. It also includes the standard fifth-year rookie option.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some of the specific language in the deal:

Lawrence’s contract is very similar to the one Joe Burrow signed with the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Burrow and Lawrence, of course, were the No. 1 overall picks in the last two NFL Drafts.

Burrow’s deal with the Bengals took a bit longer, as the two sides didn’t come to an agreement until late in July. Burrow’s father had a funny comment about the negotiations at the time.

Lawrence is the favorite to be named NFL Rookie of the Year this season, and he will certainly have every opportunity to live up to the hype under Urban Meyer.

