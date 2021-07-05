Here are the details of Trevor Lawrence’s first NFL contract

Trevor Lawrence has officially signed his first NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars announced on Monday that Lawrence has signed his rookie deal. The contract is worth $36.8 million over four years with $24.1 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. It also includes the standard fifth-year rookie option.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some of the specific language in the deal:

More deal details: Signing bonus paid within 15 business days.

No offset language.

Majority of compensation in 2022, ‘23, ‘24 in Roster Bonus. Earned if on 90-man roster on 3rd day after mandatory camp reporting date.

Earns roster bonus even if on active NFI. https://t.co/EOxzF3RJTN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 5, 2021

Lawrence’s contract is very similar to the one Joe Burrow signed with the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Burrow and Lawrence, of course, were the No. 1 overall picks in the last two NFL Drafts.

Burrow’s deal with the Bengals took a bit longer, as the two sides didn’t come to an agreement until late in July. Burrow’s father had a funny comment about the negotiations at the time.

Lawrence is the favorite to be named NFL Rookie of the Year this season, and he will certainly have every opportunity to live up to the hype under Urban Meyer.