Joe Burrow’s dad has hilarious comment about son’s new contract

Joe Burrow is officially a rich man, as the former LSU star signed his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Burrow is now so wealthy, in fact, that he can finally afford his own place.

Burrow’s father, Jimmy Burrow, discussed Joe’s four-year, $36 million contract during an appearance on WNXX-FM 104.5’s “Off the Bench” on Wednesday morning. The elder Burrow joked that his son can finally move out of his basement now.

“We finally got him outta our basement,” Jimmy Burrow said, via The Advocate.

The entire contract is fully guaranteed and included a $23.9 million signing bonus, so Burrow should be able to buy himself and his parents a new house. Jimmy admitted that the Burrow family got a bit nervous during the contract negotiation process and is “glad to get that part behind (them).”

“It was a process. There was language that needed to be ironed out. As a parent, you get a little nervous when it isn’t a done deal,” Jimmy admitted.

With Burrow’s contract finally wrapped up, the Bengals must now focus on building a contending team around him. He may only have one of his best receivers for a year, though the team could still find a way to work that situation out.