Details emerge on Ricky Pearsall shooting

August 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ricky Pearsall reaches for the ball

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

Some details have emerged regarding the shooting of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall was shot while in the Union Square area of San Francisco on Saturday while heading to an autograph signing. The rookie wide receiver apparently had a Rolex watch, which was targeted during a robbery attempt. Things supposedly went haywire, and both the suspect and Pearsall were shot.

San Francisco police say that Pearsall was shot in the arm, while the suspect was shot in the chest.

The suspect is said to be in custody, while Pearsall is said to be in stable condition. Both men were taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

Here is a look at the scene following the shooting:

Pearsall was said to have been heading to an autograph signing at Geary and Market streets in San Francisco.

Pearsall was a first-round pick by the 49ers in April. He has missed time during training camp due to a shoulder injury.

The 49ers are set to open the NFL season at home against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9.

Ricky Pearsall
