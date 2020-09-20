Detroit Lions set ugly history in loss to Packers

The Detroit Lions are certainly known for setting unwanted records, and they’ve done it again on Sunday.

The Lions jumped out to a 14-3 first quarter lead over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It did not last, as the Packers stormed back to win 42-21 at Lambeau Field. Remarkably, that is the fourth consecutive game the Lions held a double-digit lead in and went on to lose, setting a new NFL record.

The Lions become the first team in NFL history to lose 4 straight games in which they had a double-digit lead, according to @EliasSports. Detroit has lost 11 straight games, its most since losing 19 in a row from 2007-09, including the first-ever 0-16 season in league history. pic.twitter.com/VCpZsI6mIl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2020

The Lions coughed up a 23-6 lead against the Chicago Bears last week and lost 27-23. They had a 17-3 lead against the Packers in Week 17 last season and lost, and squandered a 10-0 lead over the Denver Broncos the week prior to that.

The Lions have found some absolutely crushing ways to lose these games. It’s an indictment of both the players and the coaching staff that this has become a legitimate trend.

Coach Matt Patricia was given a list of high expectations for 2020. So far, he’s not meeting them, and the Lions’ inability to see out games could cost him his job in the end.