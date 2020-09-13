 Skip to main content
Video: D’Andre Swift drops game-winning touchdown pass for Lions

September 13, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

D’Andre Swift scored a touchdown in his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but it will be the touchdown he didn’t score that haunts him for quite some time.

The Lions were trailing 27-23 late in the fourth quarter when Matthew Stafford drove them into the red zone. With 11 seconds left in the game, Swift got free down the sideline and should have had an easy game-winning touchdown. He dropped a perfect pass from Stafford.

Swift did have to turn his body, but it’s a play that very clearly should have been made. Here’s another angle:

The drop came on second down, but the Lions failed to convert on their next play and wound up losing. Had Swift secured the pass, he would have been the hero in his first ever NFL game.

Swift, a second-round pick out of Georgia, had just eight yards on three carries, though he did score a touchdown. He was outplayed by Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries.

That has to be the worst drop we’ve seen since Nelson Agholor’s infamous flub last season.

