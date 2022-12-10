Lions making big move ahead of Vikings game

The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the mid-season turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment.

Because of the demand, the Lions have decided to once again provide standing-room-only seats.

Lions are releasing Standing Room Only seats again this week in anticipation of another 65,000+ crowd when they host Minnesota. Vikings have the 9th most false starts & 4th most delay of game penalties in the NFL this season. Safe to say Ford Field will be rocking come Sunday. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 9, 2022

“Our fans have got to show up, which I know they will,” head coach Dan Campbell said, via MLive. “This is going to be electric. It is big. This is big for our players, it’s big for us, shoot, it’s a big game for them.”

Home attendance has risen significantly for the Lions. It’s up 21.5% from last season and has been at 97.1% capacity this year. Ford Field is averaging 62,609 fans per game through seven home games this season and more than 65,000 are expected in Week 14.

“I think the fans are going to be awesome,” wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said. “I think Detroit has some of the best fans around. They bring a lot of energy every week for us, it helps us out a lot.”

They may not be Seattle’s 12th Man, but the Lions faithful will undoubtedly factor into the outcome on Sunday. If Detroit pulls off the upset over their rivals, their unlikely playoff push will continue.