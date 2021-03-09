Devin White was so thrilled about teammate Lavonte David re-signing

Devin White is stoked to have his teammate, Lavonte David, back next season.

David on Tuesday re-signed with Tampa Bay on a 2-year deal worth $25 million, with $20 million guaranteed. That was big news to White, who along with David forms one of the best linebacker tandems in the NFL.

White responded to the news on Twitter by calling themselves the “greatest duo.”

The Bucs have been concerned about losing some of their top players in free agency. They reportedly had to get creative in order to retain David.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, David’s contract has three voidable years in it so they could spread out his cap number.

Source tells me the Bucs "had to get creative" with Lavonte David's new contract. He has three voidable years in it, allowing them to spread out his cap number more. For 2021, he'll count just $3.5 against the salary cap. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 9, 2021

David, 31, has been with Tampa Bay his entire career. He had 117 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles last season. This is unfortunate for one other playoff team that wanted to sign him, but great news for White and the Bucs.