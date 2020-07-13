Devonta Freeman dropped by agent after turning down contract offer

Devonta Freeman may have some unrealistic expectations for himself this offseason coming off a rough year, and the veteran running back now needs a new agent.

Michael Silver of NFL.com reports that Freeman’s agent, Kristin Campbell, has terminated her relationship with the 28-year-old. Campbell negotiated Freeman’s last contract with the Atlanta Falcons, which was a four-year, $41.25 million extension.

*Turned down a contract OFFER from the Seahawks. Bad proofreading. Sorry. https://t.co/HPnIsOjI6O — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 13, 2020

The Seattle Seahawks made Freeman an offer back in May, and it’s possible Campbell felt that was a fair deal that the two-time Pro Bowler should have taken. Freeman turned it down and the Seahawks signed Carlos Hyde. There have since been reports that Freeman is willing to sit out the 2020 season if he doesn’t get an offer he deems fair.

Freeman struggled last season, rushing for just 656 yards and averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. We know at least one team that would be interested in him at the right price, but it appears that price has been too high all offseason.