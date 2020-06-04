Bruce Arians says Bucs would have interest in Devonta Freeman at right price

Devonta Freeman remains a free agent as training camp draws nearer, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another team that might have interest in signing the veteran running back if the price comes down.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked on Thursday about the possibility of signing Freeman, and he said the former Atlanta Falcons star is asking for too much money at the moment. Arians indicated that Tampa would consider adding Freeman if he dropped his asking price.

Arians on adding Devonta Freeman: If his price tag was reasonable. He's asking for a lot of money and we don't have a lot of money. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) June 4, 2020

Freeman seems to value himself more highly than teams around the league. The Seattle Seahawks wanted to sign him at one point, but Freeman demanded a certain amount of money from them and was unwilling to budge. The Seahawks pivoted and signed Carlos Hyde.

Freeman has aggressively shot down rumors that he might retire, but there have been rumblings that he is willing to sit out the 2020 season if he doesn’t get the offer he’s looking for. After a season in which he averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry, Freeman may need to temper his expectations quite a bit if he wants to keep playing.