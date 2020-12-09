Dez Bryant learns of positive COVID test minutes before kickoff

Dez Bryant was pulled off the field shortly before kickoff of the Baltimore Ravens’ game on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Bryant wrote on Twitter about half an hour before kickoff about his positive.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my s— come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF,” Bryant wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

Bryant being pulled off the field before the game will bring up reminders of what happened with Justin Turner in the World Series. He was taken off the field late in the Dodgers’ clinching Game 6 due to a positive test.

There is often a lag in receiving results from tests, which would explain why Bryant would be allowed to participate in warmups.

The 32-year-old is in his first season with the Ravens and has four catches for 28 yards. This would have represented a “revenge game” for him against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.