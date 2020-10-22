Report: Dez Bryant likely to join Ravens’ practice squad

Dez Bryant appears to be on his way back to the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant is expected to join the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad if he passes a physical. The possibility of this was first reported by NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Bryant worked out for Baltimore in the offseason, so the Ravens likely know what they’re getting already.

The 31-year-old wide receiver has not played in the NFL since 2017. The practice squad stint is likely meant to get him into game shape. The Ravens’ interest in him goes back nearly three years, and they’ve looked into signing him multiple times. It appears to be finally happening.

Once considered one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers, Bryant has 73 career touchdown catches. His best season in that regard was 2014, when he caught 16 of them.