Dez Bryant rips Skip Bayless for depression comments

Dez Bryant was among those who had a strong reaction to Skip Bayless’ comments about Dak Prescott.

Prescott revealed in an interview published Wednesday that he dealt with depression related to the COVID-19 quarantines. Bayless, a host on FS1, was critical of Prescott for revealing this information. He acknowledged he was leaving himself open to criticism for his opinion, and he received the criticism from Bryant.

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver had some harsh comments.

“I get on twitter to laugh joke & spit real life s— with people but I’m being very clear with you skip bayless… F— YOU….I pray you never have to face mental illness or anything close to what people face with when they have mental health concerns.. you’ll fold like a b—-,” Bryant said (profanity edited by LBS).

Mental illness was a huge part of why I didn’t want to play football after my release from Dallas and due to the social issues and injustices happening. I turned down opportunities and money because my health, stability and mental healthy were far more important. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 10, 2020

Bayless received widespread criticism for his comments, which is not unusual for him. He embraces the hate and often tries to stoke it with his contrary opinions.

Bryant played in the NFL from 2010-2017 and was teammates with Prescott on the Cowboys for 2016 and 2017.