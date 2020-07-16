Dez Bryant seems to blame Cowboys for not paying Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were unable to come to a long-term contract agreement prior to Wednesday’s deadline for franchise tagged players, which has led to a lot of finger pointing. Dez Bryant seems to feel that finger should be pointed at Jerry Jones.

Bryant sent a tweet on Wednesday night that appeared to blame the Cowboys for Prescott and the team not reaching an agreement.

The cowboys never had a problem paying their QBs…….for people saying Dak in control shut up.. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 16, 2020

The implication from Bryant is that the Cowboys have been able to work out long-term contracts with star quarterbacks like Troy Aikman and Tony Romo in the past, yet they didn’t give Prescott what he wanted. Of course, it’s hard to figure out who’s to “blame” without knowing the details of the negotiations.

Prescott reportedly turned down a deal that would have paid him more than $100 million guaranteed. All indications have been that the Cowboys were willing to make him one of the top two or three highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, though they apparently wanted to sign Prescott to a five-year deal and he wanted four.

Prescott’s brother called out the Cowboys after no agreement was reached on Wednesday, and you can understand the frustration for everyone involved. Earlier in the offseason, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Prescott was going to be the franchise QB in Dallas for years to come. Now, there’s a legitimate possibility he could be a free agent after 2020.