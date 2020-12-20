Dez Bryant had emotional reaction to first touchdown in three years

Dez Bryant is officially back after scoring his first touchdown in three years in Week 15, a moment he says made him emotional.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver admitted he was trying not to cry after scoring in the Ravens’ blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“I had to hold back my tears, you know, because it was very emotional,” Bryant said after Sunday’s game. “That love is real. I’m not joking when I say that. These guys here, they are one hundred. They are amazing, phenomenal people. Win, lose, or draw, I swear, it’s love in my heart for Baltimore forever.”

There had to be a time Bryant wondered if he’d ever have a moment like that again. It hardly mattered that the 11-yard touchdown was his only catch of the day. It was very obviously a triumphant moment for him, and he’ll definitely feel like a contributor now.