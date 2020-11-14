Ravens leave Dez Bryant on practice squad for Week 10

Anyone who envisioned a big role for Dez Bryant with the Baltimore Ravens is quickly being proven wrong.

The Ravens announced Saturday that safety Geno Stone would be the only player elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against New England. That means Bryant, who played just two snaps last week, won’t be on the active roster at all.

Bryant’s role is coming into focus, and it isn’t much of one. The wide receiver wasn’t even targeted in his Week 9 debut, though it didn’t seem to dampen his enthusiasm for playing again. Maybe the Ravens want Bryant up to speed more before involving him more in the offense, but that seems increasingly unlikely.

The 32-year-old receiver had gone three years between games before his debut last week. In 2017, his last full season, he racked up 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns.