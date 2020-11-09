Dez Bryant shares thoughts on ‘surreal’ season debut

Dez Bryant on Sunday played in his first NFL game since 2017, and he was very appreciative of the opportunity.

Bryant was signed by the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago and was active for the team’s 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Bryant only saw a few snaps, but that didn’t change his attitude about playing.

“It’s surreal,” Bryant said after the game, via The Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec. “Just being back in the locker room, just being on the sideline, just being here with these guys, it’s exciting. Seeing the game up close versus just watching it on TV; I felt my competitive spirit come back alive. I’m just excited.”

Bryant also sent a tweet after the game.

I can’t even describe the feeling … I’m thankful….. great team Win!#flocknation pic.twitter.com/sdy8uxhCPM — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 8, 2020

Prior to this season, Bryant last played in 2017 for the Cowboys and had 69 catches for 838 yards. He signed with the Saints two years ago but suffered an Achilles tendon injury in his first practice. Now he is back and playing, and it means a lot to him.

Photo: AJ Guel/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0