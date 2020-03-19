Report: Free agents want to sign with Bucs to play with Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 7-9 last season and have not reached the postseason in over a decade, but they have suddenly become a premier destination for free agents. Call it the Tom Brady Effect.

Brady is in the process of finalizing a contract with the Bucs, and it does not sound like many of his peers are concerned that the six-time Super Bowl champion will turn 43 before the start of next season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay has had an “unexpected high number of players” reach out in hopes of being able to play with Brady in 2020 and potentially beyond.

Since word surfaced that Tom Brady is expected to land in Tampa, an unexpected high number of players have reached out to the Buccaneers to let them know they want to join the former Patriots’ QB there, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

The Bucs already have two star wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so they don’t have a lot of room at that position. They do, however, still have a ton of salary cap space even if they give Brady $30 million per year, and players on both sides of the ball may view them as a championship contender with a four-time Super Bowl MVP now under center.

We know of one star receiver Brady might want joining him in Tampa Bay, but there’s a slim chance of that coming together.