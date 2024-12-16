Ravens make decision on Diontae Johnson’s future

The Baltimore Ravens appear to have made their decision on the future of wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

In a statement, the Ravens announced that they have “mutually agreed with Diontae Johnson to excuse him from team activities this week.” Johnson was suspended for Sunday’s game by the team, but will not be welcomed back despite that ban coming to an end.

Ravens have excused Diontae Johnson from practice. pic.twitter.com/13yoQPh32h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2024

One has to imagine Johnson will not suit up again for Baltimore. After being acquired before the trade deadline, the wide receiver barely played a role in the Ravens offense, making just one catch for six yards in five games. The Ravens then opted to suspend him when he refused to enter their Week 13 game against Philadelphia. The newest announcement only pertains to this week, but it is tough to imagine that they plan on bringing him back at any point going forward.

Johnson is still just 28, and he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He was a 1,000-yard receiver as recently as 2021, but on the back of a terrible walk year, he will probably have to find a short-term deal and try to rebuild his value in 2025.