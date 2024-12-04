Ravens GM shares why Diontae Johnson was suspended

The Baltimore Ravens suspended wide receiver Diontae Johnson for Week 14 on Wednesday, and the reason helps to explain his lack of a role recently.

The Ravens announced Wednesday that Johnson has been suspended, citing conduct detrimental to the team. In a statement, general manager Eric DeCosta said Johnson refused to enter last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles,” DeCosta said in the statement. “We will have no further comments on this matter going forward.”

Statement from the #Ravens, who say Diontae Johnson wouldn’t enter the game against the #Eagles. https://t.co/cF8IzFhlvo pic.twitter.com/pl2f2HykL1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2024

Johnson’s status drew scrutiny after he did not play a single snap in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles despite being active for the game. During the week, coach John Harbaugh strongly hinted that not all was well with Johnson behind the scenes. This would certainly confirm that.

The Ravens gave up very little to land Johnson from the Carolina Panthers at the trade deadline. In retrospect, perhaps the Panthers knew something, just as the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to as well. Johnson struggled to find a role in the Baltimore offense, drawing just five targets in as many games since his acquisition. He has just one catch for six yards since joining the Ravens.

Johnson is still just 28, and he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He was a 1,000-yard receiver as recently as 2021, but on the back of a terrible walk year, he will probably have to find a short-term deal and try to rebuild his value in 2025.