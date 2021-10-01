 Skip to main content
DJ Chark suffers broken ankle against Bengals

September 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

DJ Chark injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without wide receiver D.J. Chark for the foreseeable future after he suffered a broken ankle Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Chark has already been diagnosed with a broken ankle, and will be out indefinitely.

The injury was a bit of a freak one. Chark was blocking for teammate James Robinson on the third play from scrimmage. Robinson was tackled from behind and landed on Chark’s ankle, which bent in an unnatural direction. The wide receiver had to be carted off the field after the injury.

Chark had 13 touchdowns over the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, and racked up a 1,000-yard season in 2019. It would be a huge blow if the 25-year-old cannot return this season.

