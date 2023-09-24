 Skip to main content
DJ Moore made helpful move to protect Justin Fields

September 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
DJ Moore helping Justin Fields

Sunday was a disaster for the Chicago Bears, but the team still has quarterback Justin Fields’ back.

Fields was badly shaken up in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and was very unsteady as he was walking on the field after a play. Wide receiver DJ Moore quickly intervened, sensing his quarterback was not right, and intervened to guide him to the sideline.

As shaky as Fields looked here, he did ultimately return to the game. Still, Moore was very much doing the right thing by making sure there was no question about whether he would continue in the moment.

The Bears wound up losing 41-10, as Fields struggled to get anything going. It has been a very rough week for him in every respect.

DJ MooreJustin Fields
