Tuesday, March 17, 2020

DJ Reader to sign four-year deal with Bengals

March 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been one of the more active teams in free agency, but that has not stopped them from making a big splash.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Houston Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader will sign with the Bengals in a deal that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL.

That’s a big payday for Reader, who had 52 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2019. He’ll partner with Geno Atkins to create a formidable pairing up front for the Bengals. Considering future top pick Joe Burrow has been counseling the Bengals on guys to keep to be competitive, this one should make him happy.


