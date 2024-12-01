Jets DB sends profane social media message about officials

New York Jets defensive back DJ Reed did not hold back on social media regarding the officiating in his team’s Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wa.

In the moments following the Jets’ 26-21 loss, Reed directed a post on X at the official NFL Officiating account and essentially suggested that the referees had played a role in the loss. Apparently posting from the locker room, Reed issued a profane message and said the officials should be ashamed of themselves.

“You F—ING suck, y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves!” Reed wrote (profanity censored by LBS).

The Jets were penalized 12 times for 83 yards in Sunday’s game, compared to five flags for 50 yards against the Seahawks. On the drive in which the Seahawks scored their go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown, the Jets were penalized four times, including a crucial horse collar tackle flag on what would have been a fourth down stop.

Firing Robert Saleh did not stop the Jets from committing too many penalties, part 7 pic.twitter.com/pzTdKnbkLD — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 1, 2024

The issue for Reed and the Jets is that two of these were not really subjective, as a neutral zone infraction and too many men on the field are just mental errors. Wide receiver Davante Adams did get hit with a somewhat controversial pass interference call early in the fourth quarter that wiped out what would have been a 42-yard gain.

Adams called for offensive pass interference that takes away a 40 yard pass. Looks like a lot of contact from both players. pic.twitter.com/bW4r2B0g1w — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 1, 2024

Frustrations are obviously high in New York, as the loss dropped the Jets to 3-9. The flag count is not new, though, suggesting that it has much more to do with undisciplined play than a flag-happy officiating crew. Plus, as Reed himself has admitted, the Jets defense just has not been the same shutdown unit over the last few games.

Reed had seven total tackles and one pass deflection in the loss. He can expect a very hefty fine for his officiating commentary.