DJ Swearinger aims to expose Jay Gruden with text message conversation

The Washington Redskins were the subject of a report alleging multiple examples of sexual harassment that existed within the team’s front office, and now former player D.J. Swearinger is trying to pile on.

Swearinger, who played for Washington in 2017 and 2018 before being cut with one game left in the regular season in 2018, posted a screenshot to Instagram Friday of a text message conversation he says he had with Jay Gruden. Gruden was in his fifth season as the team’s head coach at the time before being fired last year.

According to the screenshot, Swearinger received a text message from Gruden on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 saying “Wanna play ? Let’s f—ing play……” (profanity edited by LBS).

Swearinger asked who was texting him and was told it was Gruden, who told the safety to call him back. Swearinger said he wanted to meet, and the two agreed to meet the next morning.

Here was Swearinger’s caption, which attempted to provide context.

“So Let’s Set The Record Straight on Why & How Things Went South For Me In Washington. To All My Athletes, Imagine Getting A Text Like This From Your Head Coach @ 10 @ night about an interview where you thought you handled It Professionally after getting blew Out 40-16 by Giants. This Is When I Lost Respect For The Washington Staff & Head Coach. He Wanted Me To Act Out But I Handled It Professionally & The Next Day He Told Me That Somebody Told Him That I Said Something About him in the interview but when he watched the interview he realized that person was lying & he actually agreed with everything I said. Soooo as a player how would you look @ your coach for the rest of the season?! How can you motivate yourself to play for a guy who talks to you less than a man?! Being the man I am I couldn’t be myself after this & that is what lead me to my last interview in which I said a few things that were true but not on the right stage or platform. Understand It’s A Cause & Effect To Everything In Life!!! As A Man You Have To Find Your Peace Through All The Negativity & Move Fwd!! I Was Gonna Give The Man A Pass but after what’s going on with that organization with women! They all need to be exposed. I have a daughter to raise!” Swearinger wrote in his caption.

Swearinger, by his own admission, is trying to expose Gruden.

It’s unclear what interview Gruden may have been upset about when he contact Swearinger that evening. We also don’t have any explanation of what may have preceded that text message.

In doing a search, Swearinger did not appear to say anything too bad that got published that day. He was critical of the team’s chemistry after Washington lost 40-16 to the New York Giants that day, but was careful not to say much more beyond that.

Swearinger was released by Washington two weeks later, reportedly because he continued to be critical of his coaches and teammates despite warnings. One of his comments was saying he probably watched more film than the coaches.

Swearinger’s text messages leave out that side of the story.

Swearinger was claimed by Arizona after being let go by Washington, but they released him less than a year later. The Raiders picked up Swearinger after that but let him go. He then signed with the Saints, his third team of the 2019 season. The 28-year-old safety is currently on a 1-year deal with New Orleans.