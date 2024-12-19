DK Metcalf disappointed with Seahawks fans

DK Metcalf on Wednesday expressed his disappointment with Seattle Seahawks fans.

The Seahawks lost at home on Sunday nigh 30-13 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. The big surprise was that Packers fans had a huge presence at the game. Packers fans made Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., seem almost like a home environment, which is something that never happens in Seattle.

Metcalf noticed how many Packers fans were at the game and told reporters on Wednesday that he wished things hadn’t unfolded like that.

“In the first quarter, second, third play of the game it got crazy loud in there…Looked around and it was a lot of Green Bay fans,” Metcalf said, via Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell. “Wishing the 12s didn’t sell as many tickets as they did to make sure we kept the home-field advantage.”

The “12s” is the nickname for Seahawks fans, who consider themselves the “12th Man” for how loud they typically are and how much they’re usually able to impact games with crowd noise. Seahawks fans didn’t live up to their reputation on Sunday, and Metcalf is hoping that will change in Week 16.

The Seahawks are hosting the 12-2 Minnesota Vikings for a big game in Week 16. The Seahawks are 8-6 and trying to make it into the playoffs. This will be their final home game of the season before they head on the road for games against the Bears and Rams to close out the regular season. Seattle needs the fans to show up in a big way against the Vikings.