DK Metcalf hears from NFL drug tester after NBA celebrity game performance

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf put on a show at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, and the NFL seems to have taken notice in a rather unpleasant way.

Metcalf shared on his social media Sunday that he was summoned for a drug test after his MVP showing in the celebrity game, not to mention the spread of a viral video of him making a leaping catch.

From DK Metcalf’s IG story: NFL requiring him to administer Performance Enhancing Substance test following his MVP showing at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and the viral video of his one-handed catch. SMH 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/P9XR5TO6R8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 19, 2023

Metcalf had been showing off his athleticism with his performance in the NBA game, in which he very much looked the part.

There is nothing unusual about players being subjected to offseason drug testing, as it is part of league policy. However, there are plenty of players who have suggested the players selected for these tests are not random, despite the NFL’s insistence otherwise.

This may be a wild coincidence, but it does seem hilariously suspicious that Metcalf is getting drug tested after his recent exploits. Clearly, someone was impressed with that dunk.