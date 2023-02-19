 Skip to main content
DK Metcalf hears from NFL drug tester after NBA celebrity game performance

February 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
DK Metcalf without a helmet

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf put on a show at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, and the NFL seems to have taken notice in a rather unpleasant way.

Metcalf shared on his social media Sunday that he was summoned for a drug test after his MVP showing in the celebrity game, not to mention the spread of a viral video of him making a leaping catch.

Metcalf had been showing off his athleticism with his performance in the NBA game, in which he very much looked the part.

There is nothing unusual about players being subjected to offseason drug testing, as it is part of league policy. However, there are plenty of players who have suggested the players selected for these tests are not random, despite the NFL’s insistence otherwise.

This may be a wild coincidence, but it does seem hilariously suspicious that Metcalf is getting drug tested after his recent exploits. Clearly, someone was impressed with that dunk.

Article Tags

DK Metcalf
