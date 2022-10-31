 Skip to main content
AJ Brown calls out NFL over timing of drug test

October 31, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
AJ Brown warms up before a game

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: George Walker IV/Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

AJ Brown had his best game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the star wide receiver thinks those who are in charge of the NFL’s drug testing program took note.

Brown torched the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for 6 catches, 156 yards and three touchdowns in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win. That was the first time he eclipsed the 100-yard mark since Week 1. On Monday morning, Brown was ordered to submit to a random drug test. He hinted on Twitter that he did not think there was anything random about it.

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol … Rogerrrrr this is not random @NFL,” Brown wrote.

Brown has always been skeptical of the NFL’s drug testing program, which is supposed to be completely random. He also called out the league prior to the 2021 season for testing him so many times.

There have been plenty of players over the years who felt their drug tests were not truly random. We saw a similar reaction from Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett last season when the league drug tested him after he dressed a certain way in a game.

