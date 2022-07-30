DK Metcalf makes 1 admission about contract extension talks

DK Metcalf agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, and apparently he never wanted to leave the team.

The three-year extension is worth $72 million, and includes $58.2 million guaranteed. Metcalf’s $30 million signing bonus is an NFL record for a wide receiver.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Metcalf revealed that he never had any intentions of leaving Seattle.

“I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to (GM) John (Schneider),” Metcalf said via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “I wasn’t leaving, just to let you all know. I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I’m glad that we got something done.”

Metcalf initially reported to camp but did not practice, which was an indication he was unhappy. That was all resolved once he got his new contract.

Metcalf has been an impact player for the Seahawks ever since he was drafted in 2019. After catching 58 passes for 900 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie, he followed that up with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020. Last season, Metcalf had 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if Metcalf can continue to produce at the level he has during his first three seasons. With Russell Wilson now in Denver, the Seahawks will likely take a major step back at the quarterback position with Drew Lock and Geno Smith heading up the depth chart.