DK Metcalf makes classy move for his new teammate

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is already getting off on the right foot with one of his new teammates.

The Steelers announced Thursday that Metcalf will wear No. 4 for his new team, switching from the No. 14 he had worn with the Seattle Seahawks. George Pickens already wears No. 14 for Pittsburgh, though there had been some thought that Metcalf might try to work out a deal to get the number from him.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Metcalf said he had no interest in trying to get Pickens’ number because Pickens has already made a name for himself in Pittsburgh while wearing it.

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

“No sir, he’s been here. He’s made a staple in the No. 14,” Metcalf said of Pickens. “I’m not trying to take away from anybody’s legacy. I’m just trying to help build mine.”

Metcalf had worn No. 14 all the way back to his college days at Ole Miss, so he is giving up a number he had at least some attachment to. Pickens will probably appreciate the gesture, and that is more important. It also helps that, after a season in which opposing teams zeroed in on Pickens as the Steelers’ main weapon in the passing game, Metcalf’s arrival should help open things up for him.

Both Metcalf and Pickens have a reputation for not always keeping their cool on the field. That led many to suggest the two will either become best friends or sworn enemies as teammates. This move may help facilitate the former outcome.

The Seahawks acted immediately to hand Metcalf’s old number to a new player. The wide receiver’s link to No. 14 should fade pretty quickly as a result.