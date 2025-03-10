Everyone said the same thing about Steelers’ trade for DK Metcalf

Some fans are already anticipating fireworks in the wake of the trade sending wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Sunday, several reports confirmed that the Seattle Seahawks were moving Metcalf to the Steelers in exchange for draft compensation. Metcalf, a 2-time Pro Bowler, will add star power to a Pittsburgh offense that ranked 27th in passing yards per contest last season.

But while Metcalf’s talent is undeniable, the 27-year-old has had a history of losing his cool at times. Metcalf infamously went viral on social media last offseason when he swung his helmet at a Seahawks teammate during training camp.

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers already have a productive yet ill-tempered wideout of their own in George Pickens. Several fans on X could not help but predict a Metcalf-Pickens feud to happen down the line.

DK Metcalf and George Pickens are gonna burn Pittsburgh to the ground when they don’t get enough targets Week 1 https://t.co/3UsqHCLUJS — Football (@BostonConnr) March 9, 2025

DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the sidelines after Justin Fields overthrows his 9th pass of the day pic.twitter.com/UlXSD5Frpo — G (@Gr4nts) March 10, 2025

George Pickens and DK Metcalf after 3 weeks of Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/MuLvsz4dDK — bson (@bsonnn4) March 10, 2025

A few even guessed what the new Steelers duo’s first fight would be about: which one of them gets to wear the No. 14 jersey.

George Pickens when DK Metcalf asks for #14 the first day of camp 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/Nl7Rk08D8S — PickensBurgh🫡 (@PickensBurgh) March 10, 2025

Some fans could see the alternative happening, where Metcalf and Pickens suddenly become best friends. Many joked that the process leading up to that could be messy, just like Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the 2008 film “Step Brothers.”

George Pickens and DK Metcalf will either be BFFs or get in a fistfight that results in a hospitalization before Thanksgiving.



There can be no in between. — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) March 9, 2025

DK Metcalf and George Pickens meeting for the first time pic.twitter.com/0ucYSMV5uc — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 9, 2025

DK Metcalf meeting George Pickens pic.twitter.com/7m6wehXqpT — vountee (@vountee) March 9, 2025

Pickens led the Steelers in targets and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Despite that, Pickens has had several instances of apparent frustration with the Steelers’ offense.

Metcalf has been targeted at least 100 times for 900 yards in each of his first six campaigns for the Seahawks. Adding his production next to Pickens should be interesting to say the least.