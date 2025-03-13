Seahawks pull ruthless move on DK Metcalf after trade

DK Metcalf gave the Seattle Seahawks some great years, but the team is wasting no time in erasing the remnants of his time there.

Seattle announced on Thursday the jersey number that their new free agent quarterback signing Sam Darnold will be wearing for them next season — No. 14.

The number choice is not at all surprising when it comes to Darnold alone. The 27-year-old QB has worn No. 14 throughout his entire pro career, doing so with all four of his previous NFL teams. Darnold was even sporting No. 14 dating back to his time in college at USC.

But the No. 14 in Seattle had long belonged to the veteran wide receiver Metcalf. Ever since the Seahawks drafted him in 2019, Metcalf rocked No. 14 for them, producing an All-Pro nod, two Pro Bowl selections, and three separate seasons of 1,000 yards receiving while wearing that number.

The Metcalf era in Seattle came to an end though when the team traded him to an interesting AFC playoff team earlier this week. Now not even a full week later, Metcalf’s old jersey number has been repackaged and given away to another player.

After finishing 10-7 last year but missing the playoffs, the Seahawks are trying to start with a clean slate. They also just traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and parted ways with several other mainstay players as well. With Seattle giving a lot of money to Darnold to be their new QB1, they will be prioritizing his happiness over the memories of Seahawks past.