Sunday, May 9, 2021

Here is how DK Metcalf did in his bid to qualify for Olympics

May 9, 2021
by Grey Papke

DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf tried his hand at the 100 meter sprint on Sunday, the first step in qualifying for the Olympics.

Metcalf participated in the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday. Had he posted a sufficiently fast time, he would have been able to advance to another event that would serve as an Olympic qualifier. That didn’t happen, as Metcalf finished last in a field of nine, posting a time of 10.37 seconds.

There are two ways to look at this. First, it is impressive for an NFL wide receiver to post a time like that with limited training and no track experience since high school. That said, it’s a reminder that even the NFL’s fastest players are going to lag behind sprinters who dedicate themselves to the craft full-time.

Metcalf actually put in a lot of work to get ready for the event. If he’s serious about keeping it up, he could shave a little bit more off that time.

