DK Metcalf ended his press conference with great quote about Russell Wilson

D.K. Metcalf offered a reminder of how good his relationship with Russell Wilson is on Sunday.

Metcalf had a huge day Sunday, catching 12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. That helped Wilson get back on track after throwing three interceptions in a loss to Arizona last week, briefly raising questions about his MVP candidacy.

Metcalf ended his postgame press conference with a great quote indicating that those concerns belong in the past.

“The Russell Wilson MVP train is back on course,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Wilson threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns, so his MVP candidacy is definitely on track. Metcalf plays a big role in that, as he’s quickly emerged as one of Wilson’s favorite targets.

Wilson isn’t the only one gaining plaudits from his play. Check out this new nickname Metcalf got from LeBron James.