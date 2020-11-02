LeBron James shows love to DK Metcalf with new nickname

It’s clear that LeBron James is a big fan of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

On Sunday, James posted a picture of Metcalf on social media, adding a comment that he and Metcalf are “built different.” James even added his own nickname for the Seahawks star: “Baby Bron.”

Well, DK is officially Baby Bron for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/ffWrdLjNQe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 1, 2020

That one just might catch on. Fortunately for Metcalf, LeBron is a pretty good athlete to be favorably compared to.

It’s also understandable that James sees some of himself in Metcalf. Both are big, physical stars with immense skill to match their strength and agility. You only need to see this play Metcalf made to understand just how special he is.

Metcalf added two more touchdowns to his season total on Sunday, bringing him up to seven for the year in as many games.