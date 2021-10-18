DK Metcalf, Shannon Sharpe have heated exchange on Twitter

Shannon Sharpe has essentially carved out a media career for himself by criticizing people, and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was one of the Hall of Famer’s latest targets.

Sharpe wasn’t impressed with a play Metcalf made late in Seattle’s overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The star receiver caught a pass near the sideline and fumbled while trying to pick up extra yards rather than getting out of bounds to stop the clock. Fortunately for him, the Seahawks got the ball back.

Sharpe immediately took to Twitter and accused Metcalf of “trying to play hero (ball).” Metcalf had a savage response on Monday morning.

Stop questioning me lil boy 😂 https://t.co/mPLCou2WSX — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 18, 2021

Of course, Shannon had to get the last word. He doubled down on his criticism and pulled the “resume” card.

“Nothing to question. That was ‘DUMB A–‘ play and your pride won’t let you admit it,” Sharpe wrote (edited by LBS for profanity). “‘You’ can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day.”

Metcalf did make a mistake. His intentions were good, but he would have been better off ducking out of bounds to stop the clock. He got lucky that the officials stopped play for a booth review, which left Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin furious.

Sharpe can dish it out, but he can’t always take it. Just ask Kevin Durant.