Shannon Sharpe blocks Kevin Durant on Twitter over fake quote drama

Kevin Durant called out Shannon Sharpe on Monday for lying about him on TV, and the former NFL star does not want to hear anymore about it — at least on social media.

During Monday’s edition of “The Undisputed” on FS1, Sharpe mistakenly attributed a quote to Durant. The quote supposedly had Durant saying if he beat LeBron James in the NBA Finals, and James is considered the “GOAT,” what does that make KD?

The problem is Sharpe was alluding to a fake quote. Durant ripped Sharpe for it by calling him a “drunk uncle” in a tweet on Monday, and he kept chirping at Sharpe on Tuesday morning in an attempt to get him to respond.

Ole Shannon refuses to respond to me. Yo Shannon why are u using your platform to push fake quotes about me??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Shannon went on tv responding to this quote like I actually said this. Gullible fans will believe it, or say “you was thinking this anyway” it’s comedy at this point https://t.co/heKXs8iOuE — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Sharpe eventually responded and said he’s happy to talk to Durant but refuses to go back and forth with him on social media. K.D. didn’t accept that and said he has no problem hashing things out publicly since Sharpe used his TV platform to attribute a fake quote to Durant.

“We can talk in front of everybody, it ain’t that serious Shannon, u go on tv in front of everybody pushing fake s— but now u wanna talk in private??? Why u lying on tv Shannon???” Durant responded (edited by LBS for profanity).

Eventually, Sharpe blocked Durant.

Durant has a reputation for being thin-skinned, and deservedly so. He has been known to defend himself against trolls using fake Twitter accounts, but you can’t blame him for being annoyed this time. It’s convenient for Sharpe to use a fake quote to publicly bash K.D. and then run and hide. Even if Sharpe stands by his narrative, he should acknowledge that he was duped.