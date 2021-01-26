DK Metcalf talks about where Seahawks’ offense went wrong

The Seattle Seahawks got off to a hot start offensively early on in 2020, but opposing defenses seemed to have their number over the second half of the season. That is one of the reasons they were one-and-done in the playoffs, and DK Metcalf has a theory about why the wheels fell off.

Metcalf discussed the Seahawks’ late-season struggles during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast this week. He said Seattle’s offense became too predictable.

“Teams just started to figure us out,” Metcalf said, via Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “We’ve been running deep pass ever since [coach] Pete [Carroll] got there. Play action. Run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, go deep. Teams just said, ‘We’re just not gonna let you all go deep.'”

Metcalf is not wrong, though it’s fair to wonder how Carroll will feel about the remarks. The Seahawks have always been a run-first team, and their lack of creativity became an issue late in the season.

Seattle scored 30 or more points in sevent of its first eight games. It looked like the Seahawks were going to be an offensive powerhouse with Metcalf and fellow wide receiver Tyler Lockett, but they eclipsed the 30-point mark just once after that. Their season ended with a 30-20 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Metcalf was visibly upset on the sideline during Seattle’s playoff loss (video here), so some of that frustration has likely lingered into the offseason.