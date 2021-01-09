 Skip to main content
Video: DK Metcalf heated on Seahawks’ sideline

January 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

DK Metcalf frustrated

DK Metcalf was heated on the sidelines early in the Seattle Seahawks’ NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Metcalf didn’t have any catches through the first quarter and most of the second quarter. After getting hit hard on a third down pass that he dropped, Metcalf appeared to be frustrated on the sideline.

FOX later showed Metcalf also being talked to by Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines.

The Seahawks appeared to try and force the ball to Metcalf on an ensuing possession, and guess what? The pass was intercepted for a pick-six touchdown.

Luckily Metcalf made up for it by getting behind the defense as Russell Wilson found him for a 51-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

Carroll said prior to the game that he would not be worried about any frustration from Metcalf.

Despite the early frustrations, Metcalf and Wilson got on the same page. Metcalf always seems to be looking for something to give him a mental edge.

