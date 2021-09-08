Dolphin players do not elect Tua Tagovailoa as one of team’s captains

The Miami Dolphins revealed their five team captains for the 2021 season on Wednesday, and there was one notable omission — their starting quarterback did not make the cut.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts, offensive tackle Jesse Davis, safety Clayton Fejedelem, wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Jason McCourty were all named Miami’s team captains. Tua Tagovailoa was not given the honor by his teammates.

There are really two ways to look at that. One is that Tagovailoa has not played much in the NFL, so perhaps his teammates want him to prove himself before he is given the captain’s badge. Or, it could be that Tagovailoa did not show enough leadership this offseason to inspire Dolphins players. The latter scenario would obviously be much more of a concern.

Tagovailoa played in 10 games last season. We wouldn’t call him an experienced veteran, but he’s not a rookie, either. For what it’s worth, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were named captains by the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, respectively.

Between Tagovailoa not being named a captain and all the reports that the Dolphins are looking to trade for a star quarterback, you can understand why fans might not feel that confident in Tua. The former Alabama star has a lot to prove this season.