Dolphins hit back at report that team owner wants Deshaun Watson

Reports have been swirling that the Miami Dolphins are intent on acquiring Deshaun Watson at some point in the near future, and the team is finally trying to throw cold water on the narrative.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has insisted for the past several days that the Dolphins have been active in trade discussions with the Houston Texans. Then on Tuesday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a source who claims Dolphins owner Stephen Ross “really wants” Watson. Florio added that Ross wanted to trade up for Joe Burrow last year before Miami “settled” for Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have finally heard enough. Not long after the Florio report surfaced, the team delivered a message to several members of the Miami media that Ross does not involve himself in football decisions. The Dolphins also insist Ross believes in Tagovailoa.

Dolphins are pushing back on Mike Florio report that Steve Ross "really wants" Deshaun Watson. Dolphins just now tell local reporters that Ross "does not force football decisions" and "believes in Tua." I believe that to be true; but it doesn't make Florio's report wrong, either. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2021

Of course, that is exactly what you would expect the team to say. Even if the Dolphins are trying to acquire Watson, they may be unsuccessful. In the event that they don’t land the Pro Bowler, the last thing they want is Tagovailoa thinking they don’t believe in him.

The Texans still want at least three first-round picks for Watson even amid his sexual assault scandal. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores briefly addressed the Watson rumors on Sunday, though he stopped well short of denying the team is interested.