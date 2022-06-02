Ex-Dolphins WR had troubling description of playing for Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins rebounded from an abysmal start last season to finish with a winning record, but it was not enough to save Brian Flores’ job. While some have questioned the team’s decision to fire the former head coach, at least one veteran wide receiver apparently felt it was justified.

During an appearance on the “Phinside the NFL” podcast, Tua Tagovailoa’s longtime trainer Nick Hicks made it clear that he believes the Dolphins are in much better hands with Mike McDaniel than Flores. Hicks said one former Miami player, veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson, told him the 2021 season was unlike any he has experienced since he entered the NFL in 2014.

“A lot of the Dolphins players that have been vets, that have been playing in the NFL for five-plus years like Albert Wilson … he told me specifically that playing in Miami last season was the strangest year of football he’s ever experienced in his life,” Hicks said. “He said it was wild. He said you had to walk in single-file lines down the hallways, nobody was talking, everyone just walking on pins and needles. It was just a finger-pointing game all the time in meetings and this and that and (he’s) just glad that it’s over with.”

Wilson was with the Dolphins from 2018-2021. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week.

You can hear more of what Hicks had to say below:

We doubt Hicks would attach Wilson’s name to those comments if he were not telling the truth. That said, it is important to note that Hicks’ opinion is probably as biased as it gets. All indications are that Tagovailoa and Flores did not get along. The former Alabama star seemingly confirmed that with some recent remarks he made about the Dolphins’ new coaching staff.

Things obviously were not going well for Flores behind the scenes in Miami. If they were, he would have kept his job. There are two sides to every story, and Flores told much of his in the bombshell lawsuit he filed against the Dolphins and the NFL.