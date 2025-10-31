Dolphins have made a major change after their blowout loss

The Miami Dolphins appear to be in need of a total rebuild, and they have made one significant change to their front office following Thursday night’s blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins announced on Friday that they have mutually decided to part ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier. Team owner Stephen Ross issued a statement thanking Grier for his contributions and acknowledging that the team has not lived up to expectations.

Senior personnel executive Champ Kelly has been named the interim GM of the Dolphins.

“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait,” Ross said. “We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and we will begin our search process for a new general manager. I want to thank Champ for stepping up and his commitment to the Dolphins success this season. There is a lot of football left to play and we all need to fight even harder.

“I have always been and remain committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships. I am incredibly proud of our leadership as an NFL organization and our continued commitment to the community, but our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses. I want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for this team. You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There’s much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future.”

The Dolphins are planning to stick with head coach Mike McDaniel for the time being.

Grier had been with the Dolphins organization since he was hired as a scout in 2000. He had worked as a scout for several seasons with the New England Patriots prior to that. The 55-year-old worked his way up in Miami and was named general manager in 2016.

The Dolphins did not win a playoff game during Grier’s time as GM. Their last postseason victory came in 2000.

Miami fell to 2-7 with a 28-6 home loss to the Ravens on Thursday night. Fans booed the team loudly throughout the game.