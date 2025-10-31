Dolphins hear loud boos from their home crowd during latest disaster game

It is not a fun time to be a Miami Dolphins fan right now.

The Dolphins hosted the Baltimore Ravens for this week’s edition of “Thursday Night Football.” It didn’t go according to plan for Miami though as they fell behind 28-6 by the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

After one particularly poor third-quarter sequence by the Dolphins on a 3rd-and-17 play deep in their own territory, loud boos began raining down from the home crowd. Take a listen.

Tua Tagovailoa misses a check down on 3rd and 17 from the 6 yard line. Fans boo the offense off the field



They’re fed up. pic.twitter.com/ihgMudib1j — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 31, 2025

The jeers got even worse later in the quarter after Miami receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine dropped a wide-open pass on a 3rd-and-9 sequence. The “TNF” broadcast showed a montage of several Dolphins fans in the stands who were absolutely languishing.

Miami shot themselves in the foot from the start, including from the very first quarter when one of their players fumbled his first-ever career catch. The Dolphins also didn’t get much help from the officiating as they were hit with an absurdly bad tripping penalty in the second quarter.

Having entered play on Thursday at 2-6 overall on the year, time is running out for Miami to somehow salvage their season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to be getting worse by the week, head coach Mike McDaniel is taking fire from all directions lately, and now Dolphins fans appear to be fed up from being fed up.