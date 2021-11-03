Dolphins GM responds to claim team wanted NDAs from Deshaun Watson accusers

The Miami Dolphins were unable to trade for Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday’s deadline. The quarterback’s unresolved legal issues had a lot to do with that, but Dolphins general manager Chris Grier says any talk of the team meddling in the case is completely inaccurate.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who have filed sexual assault allegations against Watson, shared some of his thoughts on the Houston Texans not trading Watson. The lawyer claimed the Dolphins wanted the women to reach settlements with Watson and pushed for at least one accuser to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Tony Buzbee, attorney for the 22 women who’ve filed civil lawsuits against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, on Watson not getting traded: “First off, my clients, whether there’s a deal or not, really has nothing to with us. People keep asking about our opinion on it. Whether he’s in…” pic.twitter.com/rU1xaMGI2m — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 2, 2021

“Obviously, there was a lot of effort on their part to get the case settled so there could be a trade…” Buzbee said.

On Wednesday, Grier denied that the Dolphins had any involvement in talks of settlements or NDAs. He said the implication from Buzbee was infuriating.

Most upset I’ve ever seen Chris Grier when asked if they were involved in trying to get women to sign NDAs re: Deshaun Watson talks: “Any suggestion that this organization ridiculous and categorically false. To say we Would be involved in that is flat wrong. That pisses me off.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 3, 2021

The Texans have reportedly been seeking at least three first-round picks in any potential trade for Watson. It makes sense that the Dolphins and other teams would be unwilling to give up that much with Watson’s legal situation unresolved. One report said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked for “contingencies” in talks with the Dolphins.

It seems obvious that the Dolphins would want more legal clarity before making a deal for Watson. That said, it would be a bad look if they tried to get involved in the lawsuits against the star quarterback. Grier understands that, which is why his response was so animated.

