Browns GM draws hard line on potential Myles Garrett trade

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry made it clear where the team stands following Myles Garrett’s public request for a trade.

The Browns defensive end has made it clear that he no longer wants to be a part of the Browns’ organization next season. He announced his intention to move on earlier this month in a thoughtful post thanking the team’s fan base. A week later, Garrett sent out what felt like a warning to the Browns’ front office to try to expedite the trade process.

That warning had not seemed to move Berry all that much as of Tuesday, when the Browns executive appeared on “The Insiders” show. While speaking to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Berry was adamant that the team would not be moving Garrett.

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench during a break in the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s an individual that we have no interest in moving,” said Berry. “I think we’re all frustrated after coming out of last year with just three wins. … Imagining Myles as not a member of the Browns is not a world that we want to live in.”

Garrett has been the Browns’ best player for the majority of his 8-year career with the team. In those eight seasons, Cleveland has earned a playoff berth just twice and has been in the headlines of late for more off-field issues than almost any other franchise.

Despite instability in nearly every other aspect, the Browns have gotten standout play from Garrett year after year. Garrett has been named a Pro Bowler six times and a 1st-team All-Pro four times. But no matter how dominant the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has been for Cleveland, his play alone has not been enough to lift the franchise out of the cellar.