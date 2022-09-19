Dolphins TE has hilarious comment about his failed TD celebration

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki made one of the best touchdown catches of the season on Sunday, but his end zone celebration fell just a bit short. At least he was willing to admit it.

Gesicki showed off some incredible leaping ability to snatch a pass in the back of the end zone during the third quarter of Miami’s comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. After he somehow got both feet in bounds and secured the ball, Gesicki busted out the Griddy. It certainly was not the best version of the dance we have seen.

Gesicki sent a hilarious tweet about his celebration after the game.

Man, it looked so much better in my room in front of the mirror. Back to work tonight when I get home. https://t.co/oEPJ74Hwls — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) September 18, 2022

The good news is we have seen far worse attempts at the Griddy. That said, it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea for Gesicki to try a different end zone celebration next time.

Miami trailed by three touchdowns against the Ravens before orchestrating an incredible comeback to win 42-38. Gesicki had four catches for 41 yards and the score in the game.