Brian Kelly does Griddy with help from creator of the dance

Brian Kelly is now the head coach of LSU and seems to be an entirely new man.

The Tigers head coach has been receiving attention recently for dancing on video with recruits. The first video came in December and was recorded with recruit Walker Howard. The second video came with a tight end recruit during the week.

Now Kelly is getting dance lessons from an official source.

Here is Kelly being taught by the Griddy creator how to do the dance:

If LSU doesn’t end up with the No. 1 recruiting class after this, then all isn’t right in the world.