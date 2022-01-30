Brian Kelly does Griddy with help from creator of the dance
Brian Kelly is now the head coach of LSU and seems to be an entirely new man.
The Tigers head coach has been receiving attention recently for dancing on video with recruits. The first video came in December and was recorded with recruit Walker Howard. The second video came with a tight end recruit during the week.
Now Kelly is getting dance lessons from an official source.
Here is Kelly being taught by the Griddy creator how to do the dance:
#LSU fans it’s happening
Brian Kelly x @LAHGRIDDY2x pic.twitter.com/o0C8N5pA8Q
— Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) January 30, 2022
Brian Kelly learning how to Griddy from @LAHGRIDDY2x #LSU
Video on his Instagram page: https://t.co/xV7GtkXMx0 pic.twitter.com/NyxJuGMiXJ
— Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) January 30, 2022
If LSU doesn’t end up with the No. 1 recruiting class after this, then all isn’t right in the world.