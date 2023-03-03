Dolphins not fully committed to Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa is coming off his best NFL season, but the Miami Dolphins may still have some modest reservations about his long-term future.

The Dolphins are doing their “due diligence” and considering all options at the quarterback position due to worries about Tagovailoa’s health, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The Dolphins want to make sure they have thoroughly investigated all their options before they make a decision on Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option.

I’m told multiple people have been made aware within the #Dolphins organization that the team will explore all options at quarterback, per league source–this as the decision continues to linger on a long-term deal and the 5th-year option on Tua Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/c6Os0hdL7h — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2023

“There are members in the organization who are aware that the team is exploring all of their options at quarterback, including potentially moving in a different direction from Tua,” Anderson said. “That is part of the due diligence that a general manager should do when you are considering the concussion history.”

The Dolphins are happy with Tagovailoa, but even their GM has openly admitted to having some concerns about the quarterback’s long-term health. Tagovailoa suffered two concussions last season, and the team is aware of the increased risk of repeated head injuries.

At this stage, it seems unlikely that the Dolphins would actually change course and find a new quarterback, nor does it sound like they really want to. This report does suggest, at the very least, that there are some long-term concerns here, though.