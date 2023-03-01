Dolphins GM has honest Tua Tagovailoa admission

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier had to make an honest admission about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday.

Grier was asked about Tagovailoa’s injury history, and admitted that it was only logical to have some concern about the quarterback’s durability. However, he followed that up by effusively praising Tagovailoa’s development and ability.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier on any concerns about Tua Tagovailoa’s durability: “I can’t lie and say no. But it's not something that’s going to make us afraid to do something longterm.” Grier raved about Tua’s growth, work and bond w/ Mike McDaniel. 5th year option deadline is May 1. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 1, 2023

“I can’t lie and say no,” Grier said when asked if he had concerns about Tagovailoa’s durability. “But it’s not something that’s going to make us afraid to do something long-term.”

Tagovailoa was limited to 13 games last season due to injuries, including multiple concussions. He has yet to play more than 13 games in a campaign since reaching the NFL, though not all of that is purely down to injuries. Durability concerns would only be logical.

The 24-year-old quarterback is, at least, aware of the concerns. He has already said he is taking some unusual action to try and limit them going forward.